Ind vs Aus, 4th Test: Ind Pull Things Back With 2 Scalps After Aus’ Steady Start

Australia lost a couple of crucial wickets in the first session of the fourth Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Test, but they will be fairly content with their performance in the first session here at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. At lunch on Day 1, the baggy greens are 75/2.

With the Ahmedabad track not being as conducive to the bowlers as the ones at Indore, Delhi and Kanpur were, the Australian opening pair of Usman Khawaja and Travis Head managed to sail through the first hour fairly comfortably.