Ind vs Aus, 3rd Test: Aussie Bowlers Wreak Havoc on Spin Heaven, India 84/7

The left-arm spinner then scalped Gill’s wicket in his second over, as the young batter, who did well to score a quickfire 21 on this track, edged a ball into the safe palms of Steve Smith at slip.

Cheteshwar Pujara, often regarded as India’s ‘crisis manager,’ could not manage the incessant fall of wickets, scoring merely score a solitary run before losing his wicket to Nathan Lyon. The 35-year-old could rue misfortune for his dismissal, as more than anything else, it was the unpredictable bounce of the pitch which brought about his downfall.

With the track proving to be incredibly harsh on the batters, Ravindra Jadeja adopted a counter-attacking approach, but that did not not provide the hosts with any respite either. His attempted cut off a Lyon delivery saw Kuhnemann taking a comfortable catch at cover, reducing India to a score of 44/4.