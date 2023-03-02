Ind vs Aus, 3rd Test: Nathan Lyon Scalps 8 Wickets, Australia Face 76-Run Chase

Nathan Lyon Catapult Australia Towards Maiden BGT 2023 Triumph

Having seen the defensive approach not producing desired results, Shreyas Iyer opted to counter-attack and it proved to be a just decision. His knock lasted only 27 deliveries, but yielded 26 important runs with the help of three boundaries and a couple of sixes. The batter could consider himself unlucky not to have had an extended stay, for it took an exceptional catch by Usman Khawaja to send him back to the pavilion.

Playing only the third Test match of his career, wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat could not offer much of a fight against Steve Smith’s spinners, as in only the eighth delivery that he faced, Lyon managed to breach his defence and knock the stumps over.

Having previously scalped a three-wicket haul with the ball, it was then Ravichandran Ashwin’s turn to do a job and a half with the bat, and whilst his 28-ball 16-run knock deserves praise on a track that suits his bowling more than his batting, the Aussies had firmly established their dominance by then.