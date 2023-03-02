Ind vs Aus, 3rd Test: Ashwin, Yadav’s Resurgent Spells Restrict Aussies to 197

After a resolute start to the second day’s play here in Indore’s Holkar Cricket Stadium, Australia lost six wickets in 11 runs as Ravichandran Ashwin and Umesh Yadav worked wonders for India. The visitors’ innings were wrapped up for 197 in the third Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Test, which sees them enjoying an 88-run first-inning lead.

Unlike some of their predecessors in the Australian batting order, Peter Handscomb and Cameron Green decided to do away with the counter-attacking approach and build a formidable defensive shell. As a result, the first 15 overs of the day’s play saw only 24 runs being scored, but more importantly, the baggy greens did not lose any wickets.