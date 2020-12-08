3rd T20I: India’s Poor Day with the Decision Review System

New Zealand player Jimmy Neesham took to Twitter to criticise that passage of play, saying, "How good! Batter misses a leg stump half volley. Bowler doesn't appeal. Keeper turns down the review. Big screen dude plays the replay too early. Umpire accepts the review until the batter complains. That's gotta be the most mistakes made in a 20 second window in all cricket."

India then wasted both their reviews, against Glenn Maxwell.

The first goof-up came on the last ball of the 15th over of the Australian innings. The hard-hitting batsman went for a reverse-sweep against leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal but missed it. But replays showed that the ball had not touched the bat before wicketkeeper KL Rahul caught it.

India's next miss came on the first ball of the 17th over with Maxwell trying a reverse hit against pace bowler Shardul Thakur. Kohli seemed uncertain but decided to take a DRS at the last moment. Once again the replays showed the ball had missed the bat before going into the Rahul's gloves.

Earlier in the ODI series as well, India had wasted a couple of reviews against Steve Smith in the first match and against Aaron Finch in the third match.