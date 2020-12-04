Where to Watch India vs Australia 1st T20 Match Online  

Having managed to save themselves the embarrassment of a clean sweep in the ODI series, India will look to begin the three-match T20I series with a win against Australia in Canberra, the venue of the last ODI which they won by 13 runs.

For India this is a chance to work on their team composition with the T20 World Cup in India next year. India were comprehensively beaten 2-1 in the ODI series by Australia, who are without the injured David Warner and rested Pat Cummins.

To watch the first T20 between India and Australia, check these frequently asked questions given below.