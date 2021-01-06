India vs Australia: 10 Interesting Numbers Ahead of Sydney Test

The focus shifts to the Sydney Cricket Ground for both India and Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. While one side have the chance to retain the trophy, the hosts must win in the New Year’s Test to have any chance of winning the title back.
The Sydney Cricket Ground has produced a few good memories for India in Tests, they have not been very successful at the iconic stadium. What though will keep the Indian team led by Ajinkya Rahane in good spirits is their resounding win at Melbourne and also the fact that they didn’t do too badly in 2019 either as the hosts were saved by the weather.
Among the memories are centuries from Sunil Gavaskar, Kris Srikkanth and Mohinder Amarnath in one game and the brilliance of the spinners in Bishan Singh Bedi, BS Chandrasekhar and Erapalli Prasanna. And of course, the masterful century by Sachin Tendulkar, where he completely eliminated the off-side drive zone from his game.
Here’s a look at India’s record at the Sydney Cricket Ground:
1 – India have won only one of their Test matches in Sydney. It was in 1978 and India won by an innings and 2 runs.
1 – Independent India’s first ever Test match was at the Sydney Cricket Ground in 1947 against Sir Don Bradman’s Australia. The hosts were skittled out for 107 in the first innings, their lowest total at the ground against any non-England opposition.
3 – The only time in Indian cricket history that three batsmen scored centuries in the first innings of a Test in Australia. Sunil Gavaskar (172), Kris Srikkanth (116) and Mohinder Amarnath (!38) scored centuries.
6 – India have drawn half of the Tests (12) they have played at the SCG.
20 – India’s most successful bowler at the SCG has been the former captain Anil Kumble who picked 20 wickets in 3 games.
206 – India’s head coach Ravi Shastri has the highest batting average in Tests at the SCG. He played two matches and is followed by Cheteshwar Pujara with an average of 193.
241* - When Sachin Tendulkar decided to not play a drive on the off-side and scored a double century against the Australians, who were keen to give Steve Waugh a winning farewell in 2004. The match ended in a draw. It’s also the highest score by an Indian at the SCG in Tests.
329* - The highest individual score by any cricketer at the SCG in Tests, Michael Clarke achieved it in 2012 against India.
705 – The highest total ever scored at the SCG. This was in 2004 when Sachin scored a double century and put on a record-breaking 353-run partnership with VVS Laxman
785 – India’s top scorer at the Sydney Cricket Ground is Sachin Tendulkar. He scored his first Test hundred in Australia at SCG in 1992 and remained unbeaten on 148.
