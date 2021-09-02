4th Test: Rohit, KL & Pujara Out as Jadeja & Virat Take India to Tea at 54/3

Earlier in the day, Joe Root won the toss and elected to bowl first against India.

Both teams made 2 changes each to their playing XI with India brining in Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur in place of Shami and Ishant. Once again, Virat Kohli elected to play Jadeja ahead of Ravi Ashwin. The ace off-spinner, who is only one of the three Indian spinners to have taken over 400 Test wickets, was seen warming at The Oval prior to the start of the Test but was kept out.

What makes the decision surprising is that England have four left-handers in their line-up -- including three who are known for their batting. Ashwin has an impeccable record against left-handers. Out of the 413 Test wickets he has taken, 211 are left-handers.

"They are not playing an extra batsman. They are playing five bowlers and still not playing R Ashwin. That is surprising," said former India pace bowler Ajit Agarkar on Thursday.

The Oval pitch is generally more spin-friendly than any other in England. Indian bowling coach Bharat Arun had hinted on Tuesday that the team might play both spinners only if the pitch aids spin bowlers.

However, it seems that the tinge of green on the surface discouraged the team management from playing two spinners and field only one in Ravindra Jadeja.