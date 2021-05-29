India to Increase Training Gradually During Isolation in England

The New Zealand team, which is already in the UK ahead of their bilateral series against England which begins on June 2, will transition from the ECB bio-secure environment into the World Test Championship final bubble on June 15 and will be subjected to regular testing prior to and post arrival in Southampton, the ICC added.

The ICC also announced that the WTC final will proceed without hindrance since the event has been granted an exemption by the UK government.

"The event has now been granted an exemption by the UK government as outlined in The Health Protection [Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability] [England] Regulations 2021, released on 17 May 2021," the ICC statement added.

The Indians need to carry negative test reports from India on arrival in England.