India Tour of Zim: Rahul Injured Again; Chahar, Sundar Make Comeback to ODI Team

Senior opener KL Rahul has been left out of the India squad which will travel to Zimbabwe for an ODI series next month after aggravating his hamstring injury, a development which could potentially jeopardise his T20 World Cup chances.

India will play 3 ODIs in Zimbabwe on August 18, 20 and 22.

Off-spinner Washington Sundar, who has made a stellar start to his English county career with Lancashire is back in the squad along with seamer Deepak Chahar after successful completion of his rehabilitation following hamstring and back injuries.