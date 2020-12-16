India Must Have Huge Squad to Counter Bubble Fatigue: Ian Chappell

Former India skipper Mohammed Azharuddin empathised with the players but said that nothing could be done in the pandemic situation and the players will have to follow the rules.

"It is a pandemic situation where nothing can be done because whatever the rules are they have to follow. If you see, some Pakistan players in New Zealand, eight or nine players got infected. Don't know what happened even with the bubble. Bad situation for everybody. We never experienced this. Situation is such we have to follow it in difficult time. At least, you are playing, better than sitting at home and not playing at all. The boards have taken good initiative to carry on with the game and with the bubble it has succeeded. Hopefully, there could be incidents but it is very personal."