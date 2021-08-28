India May Look to Add Depth in Batting for Oval Test: Sunil Gavaskar

The former India batsman pointed out at the crucial No. 6 batting position where Rishabh Pant had batted and failed in the series. He said that India may play an extra batsman at No. 6 and push Pant down.



India were firmly placed at 215/2 on the morning of the fourth day, trailing by 139 runs. However, early dismissals of overnight batsmen Cheteshwar Pujara (91) and Virat Kohli (55) brought in Rishabh Pant to the crease. Once No. 5 Ajinkya Rahane and Pant fell cheaply, it was left to Ravindra Jadeja and the tail-enders to keep up the fight.



Neither Rahane nor Pant are having a good time. While Pant is unlikely to be dropped, the axe, if it falls on someone, will fall on Rahane.



In case Rahane is dropped, India will have to draft in two batsmen -- out of Mayank Agarwal, Suryakumar Yadav and Hanuma Vihari -- possibly. In case India persist with Rahane, then one of Agarwal or Vihari could be considered.