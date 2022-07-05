India Fined 40 Percent of Match Fee for Slow Over-Rate in Fifth Test vs England

Team India have been fined 40 percent of their match fee and two ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points for their slow over-rate against England in the fifth Test match in Edgbaston, Birmingham.

The series ended in a 2-2 draw after England won the final fixture by 7 wickets on Tuesday.

ICC Elite Panel Referee David Boon imposed the sanction upon the visitors, who were two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.