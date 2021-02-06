India Feel Ravindra Jadeja’s Absence on First Day of Chennai Test

Jadeja, whose IPL home base has also been this ground for a major part of his T20 league career, is not in the squad for the first two Tests as he is nursing a thumb injury that he sustained on the tour of Australia.

The India off-spinner bowled 24 overs for a wicket, conceding 68 runs on Friday, trying multiple variations perhaps out of desperation to extract a wicket on a flat surface. The wicket of Rory Burns that he managed was more out of luck as the well-settled left-handed opener fell to a reverse sweep after hitting a boundary.

Ashwin, 34, has revelled in the company of Jadeja with whom he has played almost every Test at home over the last eight years.