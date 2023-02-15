India Dethrone Australia To Become World Number 1 in All Formats of Cricket

India are ranked first in all three formats for the first time in history.
(Photo: BCCI)
The Indian cricket team is ranked world number one across all three formats of the game simultaneously for the first time in history, after climbing to the top of the Test rankings following the latest update on Wednesday, 15 February.
This achievement comes four days after India handed Australia an innings defeat in the first Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023. The latest Test rankings released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) see India leading the table in the first place.
ICC Men's Test Team Rankings
India were already sitting in the pole position of ODI and T20I rankings. After a clean sweep against New Zealand last month, the men in blue climbed to the apex of the ODI rankings with 5010 points in 44 matches, which earned them a rating of 114. In the 50-over format, India are being chased by Australia and New Zealand, who have ratings of 112 and 111 respectively.
ICC Men's Test ODI Rankings
Following a six-year gap, India repositioned themselves at the pinnacle of the T20I rankings last year. They currently have a rating of 267, with 18445 points from 69 matches, but defending world champions, England are breathing down the necks of Sharma’s team with 266 points.
ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings
This feat also adds a feather to Sharma's cap as the first captain to lead India to first place in the three formats. Recently, he made another record by becoming the first Indian player to score a century in all three formats while leading the team, courtesy of his brilliant knock in the first Test against Australia.
Rohit Sharma recently made another record.
Having said that, Hardik Pandya should also be credited for his leadership, as India’s series triumphs against Sri Lanka and New Zealand came under his captaincy.
While it marks India’s very first ascendancy to the summit across all three formats, South Africa had previously achieved it in 2014.
