1st ODI: Kuldeep, Jadeja and Ishan Star in India's 5 Wicket Win Over West Indies

Rohit eventually came out to bat at number seven to finish off the chase with 163 balls remaining as India got their ninth consecutive win over West Indies.

Right from winning the toss and elected to bowl first on a pitch giving assistance to bowlers, things went all right for India. Apart from Kuldeep and Jadeja, all rounders Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur and debutant seamer Mukesh Kumar took a scalp each as fielders took excellent catches in a fantastic all-round performance for India.

Rohit’s decision to bowl first paid off as he took the catch of Kyle Mayers at mid-on off Pandya’s back of the length delivery in the third over. Brandon King (17) and Alick Athanaze (22) batted nicely with some delightful boundaries off the pacers and put on 38 runs for the second wicket.

But the duo were separated in the eighth over when Mukesh got his first ODI wicket as Athanaze cut uppishly to backward point, followed by King chopping on to his stumps off Thakur in the next over.

Skipper Shai Hope stuck around to make 43 off 45 balls, but was running out of partners from the other end. Shimron Hetmyer’s ODI comeback ended with him missing the sweep against Jadeja and seeing his leg-stump being rattled in the 16th over.