Class Act! India Seal T20I Series With 36-Run Victory Over England

Pacer Shardul Thakur took his second consecutive three-wicket haul while Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled a miserly spell, taking two wickets, and captain Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 80 to help India beat England in the fifth and final T20 International by 36 runs on Saturday.

The hosts won the series 3-2.

Rohit Sharma, who smashed 64 off 34 balls (4x4s, 5x6s), was the other star for India while Dawid Malan's 46-ball 68 and Jos Buttler's 34-ball 52 went in vain in the floodlit game played without spectators due to Covid-19.

Bhuvneshwar was adjudged the Man of the Match while Kohli, who aggregated 231 runs in five matches at an average of 115.50 and at a strike rate of 147.13, was adjudged the Man of the Series.