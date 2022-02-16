India vs WI T20I: Rohit Sharma Elects to Bowl, Ravi Bishnoi Makes Debut

India have won the toss and elected to bowl first in the T20I series-opener against West Indies being played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Ravi Bishnoi has been handed his debut India cap as Rohit Sharma says the team are going with two legspinners. Chahal handed Bishnoi his debut cap.

"Looks like we are going to bowl first here. I don't want to comment on the pitch as it has played differently every time we have come here. (Bowling first) gives a score in mind and how to approach the second half," said Rohit.

For West Indies, their skipper Kieron Pollard is back in the XI after sitting out of the second and third ODIs with a niggle.