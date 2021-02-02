India & England Teams Return Negative Tests, Finish Quarantine

The results from England players' COVID-19 tests conducted on Sunday have returned negative results, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Monday.

"The Indian cricket team completed their quarantine period today in Chennai. Three RT-PCR tests for COVID-19 were conducted at regular intervals and all tests have returned negative results. The team will have their first outdoor session today (Monday) from 5 pm and nets sessions will begin from tomorrow," BCCI said in a statement on Monday.