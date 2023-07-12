India vs WI: Yashasvi Jaiswal to Make Debut and Open, Confirms Rohit Sharma

India skipper Rohit Sharma on Tuesday confirmed that young Yashasvi Jaiswal will make his debut and play as an opener in the first Test of the two-match series against West Indies, which begins here on 12 July.

The 21-year-old Jaiswal comes off the back of a stellar performance in the domestic circuit across formats, including a brilliant season in the Indian Premier League.

The left-hander, who was the Player of the Tournament at the 2020 U19 Cricket World Cup, was a stand-by squad member for India's World Test Championship 2023 Final against Australia last month and was called up to the Test squad for the series against West Indies.