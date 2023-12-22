Ind vs SA: Kohli Flies Back Due to Family Emergency; Gaikwad Ruled Out - Report

“Ruturaj Gaikwad hasn't fully recovered from the blow he sustained to his ring finger while fielding in the second ODI. He remains under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team,” the BCCI said at that time.

The report added that Gaikwad won’t be able to recover in time for the Test series and is expected to reach India on Saturday.

“It has now emerged that there is no chance of his recovery before either of the two Tests and the team management, after consulting the BCCI, has decided to release him immediately,” it added.