Ind vs SA: Kohli Flies Back Due to Family Emergency; Gaikwad Ruled Out - Report

SA v IND: Virat Kohli flies back to India from SA due to family emergency
Images: Twitter
Talismanic India batter Virat Kohli had flown back home in the middle of preparation for the upcoming Test series against South Africa due to a family emergency. On the other hand, opener Ruturaj Gaikwad is set to be ruled out of the Test series after sustaining a finger injury in the just-concluded ODI series.
As per a report in Cricbuzz, Kohli left for Mumbai about three days ago after obtaining permission from the team management and the BCCI to skip the three-day practice game the Indian Test squad is currently playing in Pretoria.
“Ruturaj Gaikwad hasn't fully recovered from the blow he sustained to his ring finger while fielding in the second ODI. He remains under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team,” the BCCI said at that time.
The report added that Gaikwad won’t be able to recover in time for the Test series and is expected to reach India on Saturday.
“It has now emerged that there is no chance of his recovery before either of the two Tests and the team management, after consulting the BCCI, has decided to release him immediately,” it added.
The report also said the Indian squads for all three formats will now assemble in Johannesburg post the conclusion of the ODI series and three-day practice game and travel from there to Centurion for the first Test against South Africa.
The last time India played a Test series in South Africa was in December 2021-January 2022. At that time, India won the first Test in Centurion, before South Africa bounced back to win matches in Johannesburg and Cape Town to eventually claim the series 2-1, thus increasing the visitors’ search for a first-ever Test series win in the country.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)