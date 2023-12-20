Ind vs SA: South Africa Beat India by 8 Wickets in Second ODI to Level Series

Left-handed batter Tony de Zorzi struck an unbeaten century and raised a 130-run partnership with Reeza Hendricks (52) as South Africa scored a comprehensive eight-wicket victory over India and levelled the three-match ODI series 1-1 on Tuesday.

Tony de Zorzi struck a 122-run 119 run, hitting nine boundaries and half-a-dozen sixes after South Africa elected to bowl first and then bowled out India to 211 in 46.22 overs despite the visitors' innings being bolstered by half-centuries by opener B Sai Sudharsan and skipper K.L Rahul.

In reply, Hendricks and de Zorzi gave South Africa a superb start as they raised 130 runs for the opening wicket in 27.5 overs as South Africa reached 215/2 in 42.3 overs for a comprehensive victory.