Ind vs Pak, T20 World Cup: Indian Fans Celebrate Victory, Praise 'King Kohli'

People celebrate as they watch the live screening of the ICC men's T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan, at Satyam INOX, Patel Nagar in New Delhi on Sunday.
(Photo: PTI)
As Indian cricketer Virat Kohli steered India to a thrilling four-wicket win over Pakistan in the Super 12 T20 World Cup opener between both sides at the MCG in Melbourne on Sunday, 23 October, on the night of Diwali eve, fans of the Indian cricket team celebrated the win with gusto and fervour.
Here's a look at some of the moments of the celebration-
Youngsters celebrate India's victory over Pakistan in the ICC men's T20 World Cup in Jammu on Sunday.
Jubilant Indian fans burst crackers in Ranchi as India beat Pakistan in the T20 World Cup on Sunday.
People celebrating India's win over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup at the Satyam INOX, Patel Nagar in New Delhi on Sunday.
Fans in Bhopal celebrate Team India's win in the T20 World Cup.
