Ind vs Eng: Head Coach Amol Muzumdar to Focus on Fitness, Fielding; Targets WC

As the Indian women's cricket team gets ready for a hectic 18 to 20 months ahead with two back-to-back series against England and Australia and two World Cups -- the T20I World Cup in Bangladesh and the ODI version at home in 2025, newly-appointed head-coach Amol Muzumdar has picked players fitness and fielding as two aspects to focus on.

Muzumdar added that the team will have three fitness tests every year during his tenure.

These two aspects of the game have proved as the Achilles heel of the team as they have repeatedly fallen short against the top teams and in ICC tournaments.