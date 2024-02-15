Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test: Rohit, Jadeja Tons Propel India to 326/5 on Day 1

Rohit Sharma raises his bat after scoring his 100 runs during the first day of the 3rd Test match between India and England held at the Niranjan Shah Stadium Rajkot on the 15 February 2024
Image: Sportzpics
Captain Rohit Sharma's resilient 131 off 196 balls and the dazzling century by all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (110* off 212 balls) powered Team India to a commanding 326/5 at stumps on day one of the third India versus England Test, at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Thursday, 15 February.
Debutante Sarfaraz Khan contributed a fiery 62 runs off 66 balls in his inaugural match, but a regrettable run-out ended his impressive debut.
Following Sarfaraz's departure, nightwatchman Kuldeep Yadav stepped in to partner with Jadeja.
In the first session of the game, Mark Wood and James Anderson displayed exceptional precision in their bowling, consistently hitting the right lines and lengths. Wood made the breakthrough by inducing an edge from Jaiswal with a well-angled delivery, sending him back to the pavilion. Shortly after, Wood added to his tally by forcing an uneasy Shubman Gill to nick behind to wicketkeeper Ben Foakes.
The visitors secured their third wicket in the ninth over as Hartley delivered a ball that sharply jumped off a length, causing Rajat Patidar to edge towards cover. Rohit Sharma faced a challenging moment against Wood's short-ball tactics, attempting aggressive cuts and sweeps with three fielders strategically placed in the leg-side. After surviving a dropped catch by Joe Root at first slip during a slog attempt at 27, Rohit's luck persisted when he narrowly avoided an lbw decision while dancing down the pitch against Anderson.
Undeterred, the skipper showcased his batting prowess and reached his fifty in 71 deliveries.
