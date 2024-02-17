Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test, Day 3 Stumps: Jaiswal 104*, Gill 65*, Lead Extended to 322

Yashasvi Jaiswal of India and Shubman Gill of India taking a single during the third day of the 3rd Test match between India and England held at the Niranjan Shah Stadium Rajkot on 17 February 2024
Image: Sportzpics
Team India rode on Yashasvi Jaiswal's brilliant century (104* runs off just 133 balls) and Shubman Gill's 65* off 120 balls to extend their lead from 126 to 322 runs.
Unfortunately, Jaiswal had to retire hurt due to back spasms, following which Rajat Patidar came in. However, Patidar was dismissed for a duck by Tom Hartley, leading to nightwatchman Kuldeep Yadav stepping in to bat.
This came after the hosts bowled out the visitors for 319, thanks to Mohammed Siraj's impressive four-wicket haul in the second session of day three in the third India versus England Test at the Niranjan Shah Stadium on Saturday.
Yashasvi Jaiswal during the third day of the 3rd Test match between India and England held at the Niranjan Shah Stadium Rajkot on the 17th February 2024
With Siraj leading the charge with figures of 4-84, India swiftly wrapped up the remaining five wickets, conceding just 29 runs and securing a significant lead over England in the first innings.
The innings started with Rohit slamming James Anderson for two boundaries, while Jaiswal survived an lbw appeal off Tom Hartley. However, Sharma's attempt to sweep Root resulted in an lbw decision, initially given not out but overturned in favour of England after their review, leading to Rohit's dismissal.
Mohammed Siraj celebrating the wicket of Ben Foakes of England during the third day of the 3rd Test match between India and England held at the Niranjan Shah Stadium Rajkot on 17 February 2024
Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav claimed two wickets, while Jadeja picked too as well. Then, Bumrah's dismissal of Joe Root triggered the visitors' collapse which resulted in England losing their last eight wickets for a mere 95 runs.
After lunch, Jadeja dismissed Stokes, who mistimed a slog-sweep and was caught by Bumrah. The domino effect continued as Foakes attempted to whip a slower ball from Siraj, resulting in an edge to mid-on.
Siraj further showcased his skill by clean bowling Rehan Ahmed with a precise yorker, and Jadeja had Tom Hartley stumped by debutant keeper Dhruv Jurel. Siraj concluded India's innings by dislodging James Anderson's off-stump, achieving his best Test figures at home (4/84).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)