Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test: India Opt to Bat; Patidar Makes Debut; Siraj Rested

Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test: After winning the toss, India have opted to at first.
Image: PTI
India have won the toss and have opted to bat first against England in the second Test at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.
"We'll bat first. Looks a good pitch, the pitch will do its thing, we need to play good cricket. What happened in Hyderabad is history, we need to move on. We have spoken on things we need to do, now we need to execute on our plans."
For the visitors, Shoaib Bashir has been handed his Test cap. He replaces Jack Leach in the mix. Veteran bowler James Anderson is back in the team – he takes Mark Wood's spot.
In the first Test in Hyderabad, England secured a remarkable victory over India by a margin of 28 runs. After opting to bat, England struggled, managing a modest total of 246. However, India responded robustly, amassing a formidable 436 runs, establishing a significant lead of 190 runs.
In the second innings, England showcased exceptional performance, spearheaded by Ollie Pope's outstanding knock of 196, propelling them to a substantial total of 420. This set India a challenging target of 231 runs for victory. Despite the challenging batting conditions, England's spinners effectively exploited the pitch, causing upheaval in the Indian batting order. Tom Hartley emerged as the standout performer in England's bowling attack during the second innings, claiming a remarkable seven-wicket haul, restricting India to a mere 202 runs in pursuit of 231.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)