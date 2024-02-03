Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 2: Jaiswal's 209; Bumrah's 6/45 Give Ind 171-Run Lead

Yashasvi Jaiswal converted his century into a maiden double-hundred while Jasprit Bumrah produced a masterclass in reverse-swing bowling as the duo put India in pole position on day two of the second Test against England at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Playing in just his sixth Test match, Jaiswal began from overnight score of 179 not out to hit an incredible career-best knock of 209 from 290 balls, laced with 19 fours and seven sixes, before being dismissed by veteran fast-bowler James Anderson, as India made 396 in 112 overs.

In reply, England raced to 114/1 before they were bowled out for 253, giving India a 143-run lead. Bumrah took 6-45 in 15.5 overs, his best Test figures in India and became the fastest bowler from his country to reach 150 scalps in the format. Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma then hit six boundaries between themselves to make it 28/0 in five overs at stumps, with India leading by 171 runs.