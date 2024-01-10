Ind vs Aus: Openers Hit 50s as Aus Women Beat India by 7 Wickets; Win Series 2-1

Openers Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney struck superb half-centuries to cap clinical bowling performance and helped Australia Women beat India Women by seven wickets in the third and final T20I match and win the series 2-1 at the DY Patil Stadium here on Tuesday.

Skipper Healy blazed to her half-century off 34 balls as she scored 55 off 38 balls while Mooney remained unbeaten on 52 off 45 balls as Australia raced to 149/3 in 18.4 overs after restricting India Women to 147/6 in 20 overs after electing to bowl first.