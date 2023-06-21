IND vs Afghanistan One Day Series 2023: Full Schedule, Timing, Venue, and More

The India vs Afghanistan one day series is likely to kickstart soon and the fans can't hold their excitement. The upcoming IND vs AFG 2023 is going to be a three match series and will provide the men in blue an opportunity to prove their mettle prior to the World Cup 2023 that is expected to start in the month of October.

The India vs Afghanistan series may start from 23 June, soon after the WTC Final and before the India vs West Indies Series 2023.

Let us read about the India vs Afghanistan Series 2023 schedule, date, time, venue, matches, squads, live streaming, telecast, and other important details below.