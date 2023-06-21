IND vs Afghanistan One Day Series 2023: Full Schedule, Timing, Venue, and More

India vs Afghanistan One Day Series 2023. Date, Time, Venue, and More.
(Photo: The Quint)
The India vs Afghanistan one day series is likely to kickstart soon and the fans can't hold their excitement. The upcoming IND vs AFG 2023 is going to be a three match series and will provide the men in blue an opportunity to prove their mettle prior to the World Cup 2023 that is expected to start in the month of October.
The India vs Afghanistan series may start from 23 June, soon after the WTC Final and before the India vs West Indies Series 2023.
Let us read about the India vs Afghanistan Series 2023 schedule, date, time, venue, matches, squads, live streaming, telecast, and other important details below.
The India vs Afghanistan series is likely to start from Friday, 23 June 2023.
The IND vs AFG series is expected to end on 30 June 2023.
The India vs Afghanistan series 2023 schedule has not been officially released by the BCCI yet and is expected to be unveiled soon. The schedule will include all the important details like date, time, venue, and match details.
As per a report by cricketaddictor.com, "The schedule for the series will soon be revealed officially by the BCCI after the culmination of IPL 2023. Since the Indian team will be traveling to West Indies for a long tour in July, fresh faces can be expected in the ODI series and senior players might opt to rest in the series."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)