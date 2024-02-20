Ind v Eng Tests: Stokes Hints at Bowling Comeback With 100% Warm-Up Performance

English skipper Ben Stokes might make a bowling comeback in the remaining two Tests against India.
Image: Sportzpics
England captain Ben Stokes has hinted he may make a return to bowling duties for the remainder of the series in India as the 32-year-old said "he managed to bowl at 100 percent in one of the warm-up days."
Stokes hasn't bowled during the first three Tests on the sub-continent as he continues to recover from an operation on his knee last year and his absence as a bowler has been felt as India have won two Tests on the trot to hold a 2-1 series lead in the five-match contest.
The consecutive losses have also seen England slip to eighth on the World Test Championship standings and England need to salvage something from their final two matches in India if they are to stay in contention of reaching next year's final at Lord's.
Being able to use Stokes with the ball would allow England to select a more balanced XI for the crucial fourth Test that commences on Friday and the experienced skipper was bullish about his prospects when quizzed on the idea following his team's 434-run loss to India during the third Test in Rajkot, ICC reports.
"I managed to bowl at 100 percent in one of the warm-up days here which made me feel pretty good. I felt like I could have bowled in the game but that would have been stupid," said Stokes.
England coach Brendon McCullum said it was a positive sign that Stokes is considering making a return to the bowling crease, but he doesn't expect his captain to put his hand up for lengthy spells unless thinks he's legitimately able to bowl.
"If he does get that bit between his teeth, then let's see where the danger lies there and try and pull him away from it. But it's a good sign," said the head coach.
McCullum also said a decision on Stokes' bowling availability and the make-up of his final XI would not be made until the team gets the chance to monitor the conditions in Ranchi.
"Obviously we haven't seen the conditions in Ranchi yet. I think it might spin. I guess it should spin but we'll see when we get there. But, look, we're really comfortable with what we've got and we're certainly not going to add to the squad.
"We've got a group of players here who have played some outstanding cricket so far over the last three Test matches and whatever XI we decide to go with we will fully back. Hopefully we'll be in a different situation to what we're in now," said McCullum.
