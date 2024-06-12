In Photos, T20 World Cup 2024: India Beat USA By 7 Wickets To Seal Super 8 Berth

T20 World Cup 2024, India vs USA: India beat USA.
Image: PTI
Asked to bat first, USA posted a total of 110/8 in the first innings.
Team India secured a win by 7 wickets with 10 balls to spare to qualify for the Super 8 stage of the tournament.
Arshdeep Singh finished with figures of 4-0-9-4, dismissing USA’s Shayan Jahangir, Andries Gous, Nitish Kumar and Harmeet Singh.
Arshdeep struck on the very first ball of the innings and finished the first over with another wicket.
Vice-captain Hardik Pandya took two wickets, getting out Aaron Jones and Corey Anderson.
Steven Taylor and Nitish Kumar were the top scorers for the home team, scoring 24 runs (off 30 balls) and 27 runs (off 23 balls) respectively.
Mohammed Siraj took a sensational catch to dismiss Aaron Jones off Hardik Pandya's bowling.
Indian origin pacer Saurabh Netravalkar dismissed Virat Kohli for a golden duck on just the 2nd ball of the chase.
Saurabh Netravalkar returned in the 3rd over to claim Indian skipper Rohit Sharma's wicket.
Ali Khan bowled out Rishabh Pant in the 8th over.
For India, Surya Kumar Yadav scored an unbeaten 50 off 49 balls.
All-rounder Shivam Dube also contributed with his 35-ball 31-run knock.
