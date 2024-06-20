In Photos: India's Resounding 47-Run Win Over Afg to Kickstart Super 8 Campaign

India beat Afghanistan by 47 runs.
After opting to bat first, team India posted a total of 181/8 at the end of 20 overs.
Fazalhaq Farooqi dismissed Indian skipper Rohit Sharma in just the 3rd over of the game.
Rashid Khan gave Afghanistan their second blow when he trapped Rishabh Pant LBW in the 7th over of the game.
India lost their third wicket when Virat Kohli wasout caught by Mohammad Nabi on a Rashid Khan delivery in the 9th over.
Rashid Khan snapped up his third wicket of the day by dismissing Shivam Dube LBW in the 11th over.
Rashid Khan finished with figures of 4-0-26-3, dismissing India’s Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli and Shivam Dube.
Suryakumar Yadav scored a fifty (53 off 28) in the 17th over of the game and on the next ball, lost his wicket to Fazalhaq Frooqi.
Vice-captain Hardik Pandya was sent back to the hut by Naveen-ul-Haq as he was out caught by Azmatullah Omarzai in the 18th over.
Pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi also took three wickets in his 4-over spell, removing Rohit Sharma, half-centurion Suryakumar Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja.
Jasprit Bumrah struck first in just the 2nd over, dismissing Rahamanullah Gurbaz. He then removed Hazratullah Zazai, on the first ball of the 5th over.
Axar Patel removed Ibrahim Zardan in the 4th over, caught by skipper Rohit Sharma after scoring 8 runs off 11 balls.
Arshdeep Singh also finished with a three-wicket haul
Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja took one wicket each.
Kuldeep Yadav, playing his first match of the tournament, also contributed with two wickets.
In a chase of 182 runs, Afghanistan were bundled out for 134 runs.
