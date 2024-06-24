In Photos: India Defeat Australia by 24 Runs to Qualify for Semifinals

India beat Australia
Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first.
India posted a total of 205/5 at the end of 20 overs.
Rohit Sharma top scored for India with his 41-ball 92.
Virat Kohli lost his wicket to Josh Hazlewood on a duck.
Left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc scalped two wickets, dismissing Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav.
Marcus Stoinis also took two wickets in his 4-over spell, removing Rishabh Pant and Shivam Dube.
Shivam Dube and vice-captain Hardik Pandya also made significant contributions, adding 28 runs from 22 balls and 27 runs from 17 balls respectively.
Suryakumar Yadav played a crucial 16-ball innings, scoring 31 runs.
In a chase of 206 runs, the Men in Blue restricted the Aussies for 181/7 at the end of 20 overs.
For Australia, Travis Head (76 runs off 43 balls), Mitchell Marsh (37 runs off 28 deliveries) and Glenn Maxwell (20 runs off 12 balls) were the top scorers.
Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh finished with figures of 4-0-37-3, dismissing David Warner, Matthew Wade and Tim David.
Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav took two wickets while Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah scalped one wicket apiece.
