In Landmark Move, NZ's Women Cricketers to Get Same Match Fee as Male Players

In a first in world cricket, New Zealand men and women will receive the same match fees across formats and competitions, according to a ground-breaking five-year deal between the sports' governing body in the country and the players' association.

"I want to thank and congratulate the players and the Major Associations for their part in reaching such a significant agreement," NZC chief executive David White said in a statement.

"This is the most important agreement in our sport, as it binds NZC, the Major Associations, and our players at the hip, and sets the foundation to fund, grow and develop cricket.