ILT20 Season 4: Gulf Giants Experience UAE’s Local Sport

With the fourth season of the DP World UAE ILT20 in full swing, Adani Sportsline-owned Gulf Giants took a break from the action after winning two of their first three matches to experience one of the UAE’s most cherished sporting traditions.

Gulf Giants players — Aayan Khan, Asif Khan, Haidar Razzaq, Meet Bhavsar, Ishtiaq Ahmed and Zuhaib Zubair — visited the Arabian Desert Camel Riding Centre (ADCRC) in Lisaili – Al Marmoom, Dubai, where they turned into camel jockeys for a day.