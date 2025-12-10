ILT20 Season 4: Gulf Giants Experience UAE’s Local Sport

advertisement
With the fourth season of the DP World UAE ILT20 in full swing, Adani Sportsline-owned Gulf Giants took a break from the action after winning two of their first three matches to experience one of the UAE’s most cherished sporting traditions.
Gulf Giants players — Aayan Khan, Asif Khan, Haidar Razzaq, Meet Bhavsar, Ishtiaq Ahmed and Zuhaib Zubair — visited the Arabian Desert Camel Riding Centre (ADCRC) in Lisaili – Al Marmoom, Dubai, where they turned into camel jockeys for a day.
ADCRC, the region’s first licensed camel riding centre, is dedicated to training riders in traditional camel handling and modern riding techniques. The visit served as a unique cultural and sporting exchange, celebrating the UAE’s heritage while offering the players a memorable break from tournament intensity.
The session concluded with a token gesture of appreciation as jerseys were exchanged, symbolising Dubai’s spirit of sporting harmony and cross-cultural camaraderie.