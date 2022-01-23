If Rohit Sharma is Fit, Why Can't He Captain in Tests Too: Ravi Shastri

KL Rahul was then appointed Kohli's deputy ahead of the tour of South Africa. But after Virat stepped down from Test captaincy, the search for next leader has begun.

To this, Shastri came forward and shared his view.

"If Rohit is fit, why can't he be the captain in Tests too. He was appointed vice-captain for the South Africa series but he couldn't go there because of injuries. So why not, if he was made the vice-captain, why can't he be promoted to captaincy." Shastri told India Today.

Rohit, who is likely to lead India across all formats, is currently 34 and India is certainly going to look towards grooming a youngster for the leadership role in the future and Shastri bats for Rishabh Pant.