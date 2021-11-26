If Hardik Isn't Bowling Then How Can He Be Called an All-Rounder, Asks Kapil Dev

After some flamboyant outings in international cricket, Hardik Pandya was being touted as the next big thing in Indian cricket, with some experts comparing him to the legendary Kapil Dev.

However, on Friday, the 1983 World Cup-winning captain asked one pertinent question, saying if Pandya is not bowling for the Indian team "so can we call him an all-rounder?"

Asked about Hardik's credentials as an all-rounder, Kapil replied, "He has to do both the jobs to be considered an all-rounder. He is not bowling so can we call him an all-rounder? Let him bowl, he has come out from the injury."