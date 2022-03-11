ICC World Cup: Coach Ramesh Powar Shares Why India Dropped Shafali Verma vs NZ

Both matches are also connected by the common thread of India not making it big in power-play. Against Pakistan, India had just 33/1 in the first ten overs while they amassed only 26/2 against New Zealand. Asked if changes to the top order will be made ahead of their third match against an undefeated West Indies, Powar remarked that he has to make the most out of the squad at his disposal.

"I have been handed over a squad of 15, where I have limitations of three openers. I will use what I have, so that is the first thing. Yastika opens for her state, and when you come in to a tournament like the World Cup, you use the squad available. I can't make Meghana play because she is not in the squad (in the reserves). So, whatever is available, and what is given to me, I am just trying to make the best out of it. (On possible changes) I can't tell you about it now, you can see for yourself tomorrow."