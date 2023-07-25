ICC Suspend Indian Captain Harmanpreet Kaur For 2 International Matches

Kaur was reprimanded by the ICC for two separate, but connected, incidents.

She was fined 50 per cent of her match fee and given three demerit points that come with a Level 2 offence after she was found guilty of 'breaching article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to 'showing dissent at an umpire’s decision', said the ICC's press release.

The incident occurred in the 34th over of the Indian innings when Harmanpreet was batting and went for a sweep off Nahida Akter but missed the delivery and the ball seemingly went to slip, off her pad. On Nahida’s appeal, the umpire though raised the finger, leaving Harmanpreet furious. In anger, she hit the stumps with her bat and exchanged a few angry words with the umpire before walking towards the pavilion. On the way, she showed a thumbs up to the crowd when she reached the boundary ropes.