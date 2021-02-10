Joe Root Overtakes Virat Kohli; Ashwin & Jasprit Bumrah in Top 10

India's Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara have moved down by a spot while Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah have moved upwards in the respective ICC Test rankings which got updated after the culmination of the first Test which England won by 227 runs on Tuesday.

Kohli, who returned with scores of 11 and 72 in the first Test, is now placed at the fifth spot while Pujara - having accumulated a total of 88 runs across two innings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium - is now placed at the seventh spot.