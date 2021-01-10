ICC Condemns Racial Behaviour at SCG, Offers Full Support to CA

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has strongly condemned reported incidents of racism during the ongoing third Test match between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

In a statement, ICC said that it has also offered Cricket Australia all necessary support in investigating the incidents.

The Indian team had apprised match referee David Boon of alleged racial abuse at the end of the third day's play. Match and stadium officials were alert on the fourth day and as such play was halted and six people were evicted following another incident just before Tea during Australia's second innings.