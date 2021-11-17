ICC Appoints Committee to Review Cricket in Afghanistan

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday announced the appointment of a working group to review cricketing activities in Afghanistan and the status of the Afghanistan Cricket Board in light of the recent governmental changes in the country. The group comprises ICC deputy chairman Imran Khwaja, who will be the chairman of the working group.

The group includes Cricket Ireland chairman Ross McCollum, Cricket South Africa chair Lawson Naidoo and Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja and will report back to the Board over the coming months.