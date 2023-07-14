ICC Announce Equal Prize Money for Its Men's and Women's Tournaments

The ICC announced equal prize money for all men's and women's tournaments played under its purview.
(Photo: BCCI)
In a landmark decision, the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday announced equal prize money for all the men's and women's tournaments played under its purview.
Teams will now receive equal prize money for the equivalent finishing position at comparable events as well as the same amount for winning a match in those tournaments.
"Since 2017 we have increased prize money at women’s events every year with a clear focus on reaching equal prize money and from here on in, winning the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup will carry the same prize money as winning the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup and the same for T20 World Cups and U19s too," said ICC Chairman Greg Barclay, in a statement.
The prize money for the 2022 ICC Women's ODI World Cup had also seen a big jump, with the winner earning 3.5m dollars, from the 2m dollars that was awarded for winning the 2017 edition in England.
BCCI Secretary Jay Shah called the prize money parity in ICC events as the start of a new dawn and an era of equality & empowerment.
"I am thrilled to announce that a major step towards gender parity & inclusivity has been undertaken. The prize money at all @ICC events will be same for men & women. Together we grow. I thank the fellow Board members for their support in helping achieve this important endeavour. Let’s work towards a future where cricket continues to thrive across the globe," Shah tweeted.
The ICC Board also confirmed the largest ever investment into the sport after the distribution model for the next four years was agreed. Every ICC Member will receive significantly enhanced funding with a strategic investment fund ring-fenced to drive global growth initiatives in line with the ICC Global Growth Strategy.
"The success of our media rights and commercial programme for our next four-year cycle means we are able to invest more money than ever before into our sport. All Members will receive a base distribution and then additional revenue will be in relation to contribution to the global game both on and off the field.
This is by far the largest level of investment ever to go into cricket and it’s a once in a generation opportunity for our Members to accelerate growth and engage more players and fans and drive competitiveness. I’m delighted that the board has also committed to a strategic investment fund which will help to accelerate the delivery of our Global Growth Strategy," added Barclay.
