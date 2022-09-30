ICC Announce Cash Awards for 2022 T20 World Cup, Winners Take USD 1.6 Million

The winner of the upcoming men's T20 World Cup is Australia will take home a whopping prize money of USD 1.6 million, the game's governing body ICC announced on Friday.

The ICC said in a statement that the runner-up side will get half the amount of the winning team's prize purse.

At the end of the 16-team tournament that runs for nearly a month, the losing semi-finalists will each get USD 400,000 from the USD 5.6 million total prize pool.