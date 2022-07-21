‘It Is Unsustainable’: Ian Bishop on Playing All Three Formats of Cricket

"After that is finished, the Test players will go home. But players like Stokes and Holder are still there, trying to fine-tune their 50-over game, which involves a different length, mindset, and skill sets. Then, when that is done, they still have to go to practice and fine-tune their T20 cricket. So, you see how much time they are spending on the road, and the thing with Stokes is, he does everything at 100 miles per hour."

"It is unsustainable, mentally, physically and from a family-time point of view, then you have got these franchise tournaments in between. We see Mitchell Starc saying I am not playing in this tournament because he wants to prioritise international cricket," said Bishop in an exclusive interview with IANS.