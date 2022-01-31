Hopefully, Virat Kohli Discovers Form Sooner Rather Than Later: Ajit Agarkar

"We talk about different combinations before -- Virat Kohli would be a key factor because of the kind of the player that he is but at the moment he isn't at his best, which is a fact and the quicker he discovers his form it's going to be that much easier for Rohit Sharma to then manage that thing because of what he (Virat) can do on his own.



"Virat Kohli's form is a concern, but we all know what a player he is. So, hopefully, he discovers his form sooner rather than later," said Agarkar on Game Plan show on Star Sports.



Former India opener Aakash Chopra thinks Kohli has not been at his imposing self of late. "From a personal and individual standpoint, you want to convert those 50s into 100s because you've got to save something for the rainy days as well. He's not going through a bad patch of form, so to speak, in terms of runs, but when you see him bat, you don't see the same Virat Kohli.



"He's not imposing, he's not dominating, he's still scratching around, he's scoring those runs and that's what all great players do -- we saw Sachin, Rahul -- we've seen them accumulate runs, but he's (Virat Kohli) not an accumulator, he's an enforcer... but he's not there yet."