Hope WPL Inspires Young Girls to Follow Their Dreams & Play Sports: Nita Ambani

Mumbai Indians won the first match of WPL 2023 on Saturday.
(Photo: BCCI)
Nita Ambani, Director of Reliance Industries, who are owners of Mumbai Indians in the Women's Premier League (WPL), said she hopes that the tournament will help a lot more women take up sports and make a career in it.
On Saturday, Mumbai opened the tournament against Gujarat Giants and recorded a massive 143-run win to get on the points table.
"It is an iconic day and an iconic moment for women in sport. It's so thrilling to be a part of the WPL. I hope this inspires young girls across the country to take up sport, realise their dream and follow their hearts," said Nita Ambani, in a media release issued by the franchise.
Mrs Ambani was also appreciative of the experienced as well as the young players stepping up for Mumbai.
"Mumbai Indians are known to play a certain kind of cricket, fearless and exciting. Our girls have performed so well today (in the match). I'm so proud of the way they have played," she said.
"It was a great display. A special mention to our captain Harman, what a special innings she played. Amelia Kerr was fabulous, she batted well, bowled well," she added.
The 59-year old also gave a huge shout out to all the fans at the DY Patil Stadium who turned out in huge numbers and acknowledged their presence.
"It was wonderful to see so many people in the stadium, both men and women coming out in large numbers to support the women's team. Let's just support our girls and give more power to them. I wish all the teams the very best for this inaugural tournament," she added.
