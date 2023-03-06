Hope WPL Inspires Young Girls to Follow Their Dreams & Play Sports: Nita Ambani

Mrs Ambani was also appreciative of the experienced as well as the young players stepping up for Mumbai.

"Mumbai Indians are known to play a certain kind of cricket, fearless and exciting. Our girls have performed so well today (in the match). I'm so proud of the way they have played," she said.

"It was a great display. A special mention to our captain Harman, what a special innings she played. Amelia Kerr was fabulous, she batted well, bowled well," she added.

The 59-year old also gave a huge shout out to all the fans at the DY Patil Stadium who turned out in huge numbers and acknowledged their presence.

"It was wonderful to see so many people in the stadium, both men and women coming out in large numbers to support the women's team. Let's just support our girls and give more power to them. I wish all the teams the very best for this inaugural tournament," she added.