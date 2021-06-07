Have a Problem When People Call Ashwin All-Time Great: Manjrekar

Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar has said that he has a "few problems" when people call Ravichandran Ashwin as "one of the all-time greats of the game".
The off-spinner, who has played 78 Tests and taken 409 wickets, has 30 five-wicket hauls, most of them on Indian pitches.
Of Ashwin's 409 Test wickets, 286 have come in India, including 24 five-wicket hauls.
Manjrekar feels that all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has matched the off-spinner in the last four years.
In fact, the cricketer-turned-commentator says that someone like left-arm spinner Axar Patel, who made his Test debut earlier this year, too is fast emerging as a dependable bowler.
"And the other thing when you talk about him running through sides on Indian pitches that are suited to his kind of bowling is that in the last four years, Jadeja has matched him with wicket-taking abilities.
Patel, who made his Test debut earlier this year, took 27 wickets in in three Tests against England, while Ashwin played all four and emerged the highest wicket-taker in the series with 32 wickets.
