Harshal A Skilful Bowler; Chahal Should Be In Playing XI: Madan Lal

The 30-year-old medium pacer got the 'Player of the Match' award for his performance.

"Harshal has variations. He can be dangerous for the opposition. I said it before the T20 World Cup also and I will say again that our bowling department needs to be strong, and after seeing these talents, I can say that if groomed well they can do well in future ICC tournaments," Madan Lal told IANS.

"I am happy that India won the two T20Is against New Zealand. But I will also say that they are making a mistake by not giving Yuzvendra Chahal a game.

"Ravichandran Ashwin is doing great; he's getting chances and delivering well. I guess Chahal, too, is a very talented bowler and he needs to get some good number of matches, before the World Cup next year. Leg-spinners have always been a crucial part of the bowling department."